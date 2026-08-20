PRO 6 seizes P18.09 million 'shabu'; arrests 76 in 15 days

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized more than 2.66 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P18,095,480 and arrested 76 drug personalities during 63 anti-illegal drug operations across Western Visayas from August 1 to 15, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of PRO 6, said the accomplishment was the result of intelligence gathering and coordination among police units as authorities continued targeted operations against illegal drug activities and distribution networks in the region.

“Ang pagkakasamsam ng mahigit 2.66 kilo ng hinihinalang shabu sa loob lamang ng 15 araw ay bunga ng masusing intelligence gathering at koordinasyon ng ating mga yunit. Hindi lamang natin tinutugis ang mga nagbebenta sa lansangan; tinutukoy din natin ang mga nasa likod ng kanilang operasyon at distribution networks,” Tuaño said.

(The seizure of over 2.66 kilograms of suspected shabu in just 15 days is the result of meticulous intelligence gathering and coordination among our units. We are not merely pursuing street-level sellers; we are also identifying those behind their operations and distribution networks.)

Tuaño emphasized the commitment to escalate efforts to disrupt the illegal drug trade, aiming to safeguard communities, particularly the youth, from the detrimental impacts of these substances.

Of the 76 drug personalities arrested during the 15-day period, 24 were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while 52 were identified as street-level individuals (SLIs).

Aside from the suspected shabu, police also confiscated about 14 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of P1,680.

The Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) recorded the highest number of anti-illegal drug operations during the period with 27, followed by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) with 17 operations.

Other operations were carried out by the Aklan Police Provincial Office (AKPPO), Antique Police Provincial Office (ANTPPO), Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO), and the regional drug enforcement unit.

In terms of the estimated value of illegal drugs confiscated, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) recorded the highest amount at P10.7 million.

The Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) followed with P2.79 million worth of confiscated illegal drugs, while the regional drug enforcement unit accounted for P2.55 million.

The three units accounted for a large portion of the illegal drugs seized during operations conducted across Western Visayas during the first half of August.

The police said the results reflected their continued focus on intelligence-driven and targeted operations against individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police said intelligence gathering, case build-up, and follow-up operations are continuing to identify other individuals allegedly involved in illegal drug activities and hold them accountable.

The operations form part of the regional police campaign against illegal drugs and its responsive, trusted, and transformative policing program aimed at maintaining peace and security across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)