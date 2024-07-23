PRO 6 seizes P235M illegal drugs in 1st half of 2024

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas confiscated an estimated P235 million worth of illegal drugs in the first half of 2024.

This intensified anti-illegal drug campaign resulted in the arrest of 1,600 suspected drug dealers across the region.

From January to June 2024, authorities conducted 1,208 police operations that yielded 34,297 grams of shabu with an estimated drug value of P233 million, and 20,200 grams of marijuana valued at P2.4 million.

The various police units in Western Visayas significantly contributed to the successful operations.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of all the units involved in the anti-drug operations.

He highlighted the dedication of personnel, the cooperation of local government units, and the valuable information provided by the community as key factors in their success.

"These accomplishments were the product of patience and sacrifices of our personnel on the ground. We reached this far because of the support of the local government units, the community as our source of information, and other stakeholders," Wanky said.

Here's a breakdown of the number of arrests made by each unit:

1. Negros Occidental Police Office (Nocppo): 593 arrests

2. Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo): 300 arrests

3. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo): 270 arrests

4. Bacolod City Police Provincial Office (BCPO): 205 arrests

5. Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas: 72 arrests

6. Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO): 67 arrests

7. Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo): 39 arrests

8. Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO): 27 arrests

9. Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo): 27 arrests

The RPDEU played a crucial role, seizing the highest volume of illegal drugs with an estimated value of P71 million.

Icpo and Ippo followed closely behind with confiscated drugs estimated at P68 million and P53 million, respectively.

Wanky warned those still engaged in the illegal drug trade, saying: "May these number of arrests serve as a stern warning to those who still engage in the illegal drugs trade to stop and surrender to authorities. If you opt to continue in your illegal activity, surely you will end up in jail."

PRO-Western Visayas' successful anti-drug campaign showcases its commitment to reducing illegal drug activities, requiring community and local government cooperation for continued success. (Leo Solinap)