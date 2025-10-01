PRO 6 seizes P47M drugs, arrests 184 in September

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) recorded 184 arrests and confiscated about 6,936.82 grams of shabu and 92.83 grams of marijuana worth nearly P47 million in a monthlong anti-drug campaign across the region.

From September 1 to 30, 2025, PRO 6 conducted 131 operations that led to the apprehension of 59 high-value individuals (HVIs) and 135 street-level individuals (SVIs).

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, chief of PRO 6, commended the performance of the different units, particularly the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), which logged the highest seizures with 3,378.22 grams of shabu and 4.50 grams of marijuana.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) followed with 1,890.50 grams of shabu and 10 grams of marijuana, while the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) seized 1,075 grams of illegal drugs.

“This achievement showcases the unwavering dedication and commitment of PRO personnel in safeguarding our communities against the threat of illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

He emphasized the agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of the people in Western Visayas and urged continued public support, stressing the role of local government units, barangay officials, and residents in the success of the anti-drug campaign.

“We call for the continued active participation of our partners in the community to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities in their areas,” he added.

The monthlong campaign was carried out through intelligence-driven operations, including buy-busts and search warrant implementations, in coordination with local police units and community informants.

All arrested suspects face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)