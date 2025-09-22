PRO 6 seizes P4.9M shabu in Concepcion drug bust

ANTI-DRUG operatives of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized around 730 grams of shabu worth P4.9 million in a buy-bust in NHA Village, Barangay Bakhawan Sur, Concepcion, Iloilo, around 4 p.m. Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Confiscated from the suspects were one heat-sealed sachet and six knot-tied packs of shabu, two motorcycles, and other non-drug items.

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals identified as alias Budoy, 43, a resident of Barangay Bolaqueña, Estancia, Iloilo. He was listed as a high-value individual (HVI) and was previously arrested in 2022 for the same offense.

Also arrested were alias Kaycee, 25, a newly identified street-level individual (SVI) and resident of Barangay Salvacion, Concepcion, Iloilo; and alias Nico, 16, the nephew of the suspect Kaycee and also a resident of Barangay Salvacion, Concepcion.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, praised the success of the operation.

“This successful operation is proof that our persistent surveillance and coordinated actions are effective in dismantling drug networks in Western Visayas. The main suspect has long been under our close watch, and his arrest shows that no one can evade the law forever. PRO 6 remains firm and unyielding in our campaign against illegal drugs, and we will continue to protect our communities from those who attempt to destroy lives through this illicit trade,” Ligan said.

The year-long intelligence monitoring and surveillance effort was carried out through the combined efforts of the Iloilo Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (Ippo), Provincial Intelligence Unit, Concepcion Municipal Police Station (MPS), 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC), and Estancia MPS.

The suspects are now under the custody of Concepcion MPS for medical examination, booking procedures, and filing of charges under Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Budoy and alias Kaycee will face cases for violation of Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and 26 (Conspiracy) of Republic Act 9165, which carry penalties of life imprisonment to death and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

Nico, being a minor, will be referred to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office for proper disposition under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act. (Leo Solinap)