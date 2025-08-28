PRO 6 showcases tech, inspects facilities to boost police service

POLICE Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), highlighted the use of technology and discipline in strengthening police operations during two separate activities held at the PRO 6 headquarters in Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on August 27 and 28, 2025.

At 9:30 a.m. on August 28, 2025, Ligan led the demonstration of the 5-Minutes Response and the Firearm Training Simulator System (FTSS) for special guests from The Aesthetics Authority, headed by Chief Executive Officer Doc Jessyl Salazar with Era Abolar, Alan Dadivas, and Mark Lester Rañeses.

The regional director showcased the PRO 6 Integrated Command and Control Center, the central hub for real-time monitoring of police operations and 911 emergency responses. He emphasized that the facility is vital to implementing the 5-Minute Response Policy.

Ligan stated that the system demonstrates a dedication to prompt and effective police service.

The visitors also witnessed and personally tried the FTSS, which improves police marksmanship and decision-making skills without the use of live ammunition. The initiative, Ligan explained, is part of PRO 6’s effort to integrate technology and innovation into police service for the people of Western Visayas.

On August 27, 2025, Ligan conducted a full inspection of the different offices inside PRO 6 headquarters. The inspection aimed to ensure orderliness, cleanliness, and functionality of the facilities, as well as assess the structural integrity and perimeter security of the camp.

Ligan also reviewed areas needing improvement to further enhance efficiency and safety in the workplace. He underscored the importance of discipline, preparedness, and accountability among police personnel in delivering quality service to the community. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)