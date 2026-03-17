PRO 6 tightens security for summer travel, Holy Week, WVRAA 2026

POLICE Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said they have intensified security operations across the region ahead of the summer vacation and Holy Week.

The PRO 6 is also deploying nearly 500 personnel for the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) Meet 2026 from March 17 to March 23, 2026, in Passi City, Iloilo, to ensure public safety and orderly conduct of major events.

Ligan said authorities are fully prepared for the expected influx of travelers and participants as part of the Ligtas Sumvac 2026 campaign.

“We want the public to travel and celebrate with confidence. Our personnel are fully prepared to respond to any situation to ensure everyone’s safety and security during the summer vacation and Holy Week. With vigilance and cooperation from the community, we can ensure a peaceful and worry-free holiday for all,” Ligan said.

The PRO 6 said heightened security measures will be implemented from March 29 to May 31, 2026, as an increase in travel is anticipated during Holy Week, Philippine Veterans Week, Araw ng Kagitingan, Labor Day, Flores de Mayo, fiestas, and other summer activities.

Police personnel will be deployed in key areas, including churches, transport terminals, seaports, airports, major highways, tourist destinations, and other crowded places.

Police Assistance Desks will also be established to provide immediate assistance to travelers and the public.

Authorities said patrol operations, checkpoints, and intelligence monitoring will be intensified to deter criminal activities and maintain peace and order across the region.

The Regional Highway Patrol Unit in Western Visayas will also assign road safety marshals and conduct inspections in bus terminals and public transportation hubs to ensure road safety.

In line with preparations for WVRAA 2026, about 500 security personnel have been deployed in Passi City, Iloilo. These include personnel from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6), Philippine National Police - Special Action Force (PNP-SAF), Philippine Army, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Passi City Canine Unit, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

The deployment was formalized during the Send-Off Ceremony and Blessing of Security Forces held on March 15, 2026, attended by Passi City Mayor Stephen Palmares, who emphasized the strong collaboration between the police and the local government in ensuring a safe sporting event.

Authorities said the security forces are tasked to safeguard student-athletes, officials, and spectators participating in various sports competitions, while promoting discipline, sportsmanship, and unity among the youth.

The PRO 6 said coordination among law enforcement agencies, local government units, and partner stakeholders remains strong to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of WVRAA 2026 and the entire summer season activities.

The police also reminded the public to remain vigilant, secure their homes before traveling, follow traffic regulations, and immediately report suspicious activities to authorities.

For assistance, the public may dial 911 or contact the nearest police station and PRO 6 hotlines.

The PRO 6 assured that all necessary measures are in place to guarantee the safety of residents and visitors across Western Visayas during the summer travel period and major public events. (Leo Solinap)