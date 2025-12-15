PRO 6 turns over P110.6-M vehicles, firearms, IT equipment

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, formally turned over newly acquired government-funded vehicles, firearms and information technology equipment to police units across the region.

The turnover was done on Monday, December 15, 2025, in front of the PRO 6 Administrative Building in Fort San Pedro in Iloilo City.

The turnover covered assets procured under the General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2024, amounting to P110,615,830, aimed at improving police mobility, tactical capability, operational readiness and administrative efficiency in Western Visayas.

Ligan said the newly issued equipment is entrusted to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to enhance the delivery of police services and strengthen the capacity of units to protect communities.

“As we move forward, may we always remember that ‘equipment empowers the mission, but it is the heart of service that truly makes a difference.’ Let these assets remind us of our responsibility to use them wisely, maintain them properly, and safeguard them diligently, so that they may serve not only today but for many years to come,” Ligan said.

Turned over were 41 units of Personnel Carrier 4x4 Toyota Hilux, 15 units of 150cc Honda light motorcycles, 150 units of 5.56mm EMTAN basic assault rifles with complete accessories, and 127 information technology units consisting of 118 desktop computers and nine laptop computers.

The assets were distributed to police provincial offices, city police offices and regional units under PRO 6.

The Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) received seven personnel carriers, six light motorcycles, 18 desktop computers and one laptop computer.

The Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) was issued 12 personnel carriers, 19 desktop computers and one laptop computer.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) received seven personnel carriers, 18 desktop computers and one laptop computer.

The Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) was given six desktop computers and one laptop computer.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) received the largest share, consisting of 12 personnel carriers, 60 EMTAN rifles, nine light motorcycles, 44 desktop computers and one laptop computer.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), headed by Police Colonel Kim Legada, received three personnel carriers, 11 desktop computers and one laptop computer.

The Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6) was issued 90 EMTAN rifles, one desktop computer and one laptop computer.

PRO 6 said the newly acquired vehicles and motorcycles are expected to significantly enhance police visibility, mobility and response time, particularly in far-flung and high-risk areas.

The firearms are intended to strengthen tactical preparedness during law enforcement operations, while the information technology equipment will support modern policing initiatives, including data management, case tracking and administrative work.

Regional officials said the distribution of equipment was aligned with operational requirements and unit needs, ensuring that police personnel on the ground are adequately equipped to respond to public safety concerns.

PRO 6 also assured the public that all government-issued resources will be properly inventoried, monitored and utilized strictly in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations.

“The public can be assured that these assets will be used solely for official purposes, with full transparency, accountability and responsible stewardship of public funds,” PRO 6 said in a statement.

The ceremony underscored the continuing support of the national government in strengthening the Philippine National Police and enhancing its ability to maintain peace and order and ensure public safety across Western Visayas.

The event was attended by senior police officials, unit commanders and representatives of recipient offices, who witnessed the blessing of the vehicles and equipment before their formal turnover.

PRO 6 said similar capability-building initiatives will continue as part of the region’s commitment to responsive, efficient and community-oriented policing. (Leo Solinap)