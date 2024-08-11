PRO-Western Visayas’ anti-drug operations net significant hauls in recent busts

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas has been conducting anti-drug operations, resulting in significant drug seizures and arrests, demonstrating their ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug activities.

On August 11, 2024, the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) Drug Enforcement Team successfully executed a well-coordinated buy-bust operation at Zone 1, Poblacion, Estancia, Iloilo.

The operation, conducted at 12:07 a.m., targeted a high-value individual, Jay-R, a 40-year-old resident of the area.

The operation led to the seizure of approximately 53.53 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P364,000.

Alias Jay-R had been under surveillance by Estancia MPS for nearly three months following reports from concerned citizens about his involvement in illegal drug activities within the town.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) praised both the police team's diligence and the community's support in this successful operation.

"We're fortunate to have such supportive and cooperative Ilonggos; your contribution was crucial to our success. To the operating team, your unwavering dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed; we're lucky to have such committed policemen like you," Razalan stated.

In a broader regional effort, the PRO in Western Visayas conducted a two-day anti-illegal drug operation from 6:00 a.m. on August 9 to 5:59 a.m. on August 11, 2024.

This operation led to the seizure of approximately 784 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P5.3 million, and the arrest of 42 individuals involved in drug activities.

The operations were carried out across various provinces and cities within the region, including Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City.

Among those arrested, nine were identified as high-value individuals, while the remaining 33 were categorized as street-level drug offenders.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of the different police units involved.

"These arrests are a testament to your commitment towards your work. Let’s continue and even intensify our campaign against illegal drug traffickers. We want to spare our streets from the menace of illegal drugs," Wanky emphasized.

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) successfully seized 300 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.04 million, marking a significant achievement.

This operation, conducted on August 10, 2024, at 7:08 p.m. in Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City, led to the arrest of three high-value individuals: alias Jerome, 37, a member of the Bugalon drug group and resident of Barangay Kamang-kamang, Isabela; alias Lloyd, 29, resident of Barangay Zarandin, Valladolid; and alias Aive Jean, 32, resident of Barangay Nanunga, Hinigaran, all from Negros Occidental.

Following closely, on August 9, 2024, the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Drug Enforcement Unit seized around 150 grams of shabu worth P1,020,000 and arrested three high-value individuals during an operation at Barangay Banica, Roxas City, at 9:15 p.m.

The suspects were identified as alias Nandro, 41, resident of Barangay 11; alias Christian, 40, resident of Barangay Inzo Arnaldo Boulevard; and alias Joel, 56, resident of Barangay Balijuagan, all from Roxas City, Capiz.

In another significant operation, the Ippo recovered approximately 110 grams of shabu valued at P748,000 during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Purok 4, Pavia, Iloilo, on August 9, 2024, at 7:44 a.m.

All suspects are currently in police custody and will face charges under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)