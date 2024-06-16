PRO-Western Visayas arrest multiple suspects in region-wide drug bust

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas seized roughly 182 grams of shabu, with an estimated street value of P1.2 million, during a one-day anti-illegal drug operation conducted on June 13, 2024.

This successful effort stemmed from 14 operations executed across Western Visayas, resulting in the apprehension of 20 individuals.

Breakdown of arrests by provincial police offices and cities.

1. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - six arrests

2. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - three arrests

3. Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - four arrests

4. Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - four arrests

5. Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) - three arrests

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the participating officers and the community for providing valuable information.

"Sa ating mga kababayan, maraming salamat sa mga impormasyon na inyong pinapaabot sa inyong kapulisan. Makakaasa po kayo napatuloy kaming aaksyon sa inyong mga sumbong. Darating ang panahon na mauubos din natin itong mga imbolbado sa illegal na droga kung patuloy tayong nagtutulungan at pinapalakas ang ating pagsanib puwersa," Wanky said.

(To our countrymen, thank you very much for the information you are providing to your police. You can rest assured that we will continue to act on your complaints. The time will come when we will also exhaust these people involved in illegal drugs if we continue to work together and strengthen our joint forces.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)