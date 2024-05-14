PRO-Western Visayas arrests 391 persons for illegal gambling

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas concluded its month-long anti-illegal gambling campaign across the region in April 2024.

During the campaign, police conducted 127 operations that led to a total of 391 arrests and the confiscation of P206,328 in bet money.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) led the region with 71 operations, resulting in the arrest of 205 individuals.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) followed closely with 11 operations and 41 arrests.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) secured the highest number of arrests in a single operation on April 20, 2024, apprehending 29 individuals.

Below is a breakdown of the arrests by province:

* Negros Occidental (Nocppo): 205 arrests (71 operations)

* Iloilo City (Icpo): 69 arrests (9 operations)

* Bacolod City (BCPO): 41 arrests (11 operations)

* Iloilo Province (Ippo): 17 arrests (10 operations)

* Aklan (Appo): 17 arrests (5 operations)

* Antique (Anppo): 16 arrests (7 operations)

* Capiz (CPPO): 15 arrests (10 operations)

* Guimaras (GPPO): 11 arrests (4 operations)

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of PRO-Western Visayas, commended all participating police units for their relentless pursuit of illegal gambling activities.

"Your performance is laudable. However, I urge all unit commanders across the region to intensify our campaign. Those who operate illegally should be continually subjected to law enforcement operations," Wankly said.

While commending the efforts of his personnel, Wanky emphasized the need for continued vigilance in eradicating illegal gambling activities across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)