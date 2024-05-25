PRO-Western Visayas arrests over 300 wanted persons in 15-day campaign

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas apprehended 322 wanted individuals across Western Visayas in a 15-day manhunt conducted from May 1 to May 15, 2024.

Among those arrested, 56 were classified as most wanted persons (MWPs) and 266 as other wanted persons (OWPs).

PRO-Western Visayas' provincial police offices and city police offices significantly contributed to the apprehension of MWPs.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) made 16 arrests, while the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) made 14 arrests.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) made eight arrests, while the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) made seven arrests.

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO), and CIDG-RFU - Western Visayas each made one arrest.

The OWP made 266 arrests, with units including Nocppo (132), Ippo (52), Antppo (21), BCPO, Icpo (16), CPPO (11), Akppo (eight), Regional Mobile Force Battalion - Western Visayas and CIDG-RFU - Western Visayas each making two arrests and GPPO making one arrest.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, expressed his appreciation for the personnel's dedication and commitment during the operation.

"Congratulations to all our dedicated officers for your outstanding efforts. Your hard work not only brings these fugitives to justice but also ensures the safety and security of our communities," Wanky said.

He further emphasized the importance of continued vigilance.

"May these arrests serve as a clear message to those still evading the law that they cannot hide forever. We also call on the community and stakeholders to continue supporting our unified efforts against criminality," Wanky added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)