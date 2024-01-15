PRO-Western Visayas boosts safety with P2.6M investment in whistles, raincoats

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) has invested P2,640,000 to enhance the safety and readiness of its personnel and communities.

The purchase includes 2,000 non-lethal whistles and 2,417 PNP raincoats, which will be strategically distributed to police stations across Western Visayas on January 15, 2024.

The turnover ceremony at PRO 6 headquarters featured the distribution of 18 general-purpose raincoats per police station in the region, with Malay

Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Aklan Province receiving 40 raincoats and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6 (RMFB) headquarters and line companies receiving 10 each.

The 2,498 raincoats have been distributed to every unit in PRO-Western Visayas, having previously been issued to 311 raincoats.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, procured 2,417 of these, while the Directorate for Logistics issued the remaining 81 using Trust Receipt Funds.

Additionally, 2,000 PNP whistles were distributed to various regional units, with specific allocations for each province and city.

Villaflor emphasized the proactive nature of this measure, urging fellow officers to handle and use the equipment responsibly.

“Kaya sa ating mga kapulisan, marapat po sana ito ay ating ingatan at gamitin ng maayos,” Villaflor said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)