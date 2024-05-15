PRO-Western Visayas confiscates P121-M in shabu in 3-month anti-drug campaign

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas reported significant accomplishments in its anti-crime operations conducted from February 15 to May 12, 2024, three days before Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, had his three-month anniversary.

Anti-illegal drugs

In its intensified campaign against illegal drugs, PRO-Western Visayas confiscated approximately 17,924.5 grams of shabu with an estimated drug value of P121,886,789.

Additionally, PRO-Western Visayas seized around 64.4 grams of marijuana with an estimated price of P7,728 and arrested 763 suspected drug peddlers during the period.

Anti-illegal gambling

PRO-Western Visayas conducted 378 operations against illegal gambling activities, resulting in the arrest of 1,222 individuals and the confiscation of P599,687.25 in bet money.

Campaign against loose firearms

Under its "iron hand approach," PRO-Western Visayas conducted 174 operations that led to the arrest of 192 persons and the confiscation of 211 assorted firearms and 31 explosives.

PRO-Western Visayas also reported success in its "soft hand approach" with a total of 825 firearms and 106 explosives surrendered or deposited to different PNP units across Western Visayas.

Manhunt operations

In its efforts to apprehend wanted persons, the PRO-Western Visayas arrested 1,475 individuals during the three months.

Of this number, 241 were classified as most wanted persons, while 1,234 were categorized as other wanted persons.

Combating illegal fishing, logging

PRO-Western Visayas conducted 204 operations focused on curbing illegal fishing activities, resulting in the arrest of 626 individuals.

Furthermore, PRO-Western Visayas conducted 37 police operations against illegal logging, leading to the arrest of 49 suspects and the confiscation of lumber valued at P498,893.30.

PRO-Western Visayas' accomplishments reflect its commitment to maintaining peace and order in Western Visayas.

"This syndicate that supplies illegal drugs to us has a marketing strategy based on our intelligence. One of those marketing ploys is that even if a suspect or dealer is apprehended, they will just increase their supply. However, our anti-illegal drug activities are successful. We not going to surrender," Wanky said in a press conference Wednesday, May 15.

Wanky said illegal drugs in Western Visayas are not alarming but "manageable in our end."

"The feedback indicates that their capture is commendable. Despite the drugs coming in, the police were able to apprehend them," Wanky said.

The confiscated illegal drugs, firearms, and gambling paraphernalia highlight the region's continuing struggle with these criminal activities.

The arrests of wanted persons and those involved in illegal fishing and logging demonstrate PRO-Western Visayas' proactive approach to addressing these issues. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)