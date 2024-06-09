PRO-Western Visayas deliver results in weeklong operations

IN A weeklong campaign from June 1 to 7, 2024, the Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas achieved significant results in both anti-illegal drug operations and the apprehension of wanted persons.

PRO-Western Visayas seized approximately 946 grams of shabu, with an estimated value of P6.4 million, during 39 separate operations conducted across the region.

These operations resulted in the arrest of 55 individuals suspected of involvement in illegal drug activities.

The breakdown of the confiscated shabu and arrests by police units is as follows:

Here is the list arranged from highest to lowest based on the number of arrests:

1. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - 19 arrests

2. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - 14 arrests

3. Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - nine arrests

4. Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit - Western Visayas (RPDEU-Western Visayas) - eight arrests

5. Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - three arrests

6. Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) - one arrest

7. Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) - one arrest

RPDEU-Western Visayas confiscated the highest amount of shabu, at around 354 grams, with an estimated street value of P2.4 million.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of the different units and urged them to maintain the intensity of the anti-drug campaign.

Wanky commends the efforts made but urges the intensification of the campaign against illegal drugs and the arrest of those who continue to engage despite warnings.

"May the arrest of these 55 persons serve as a lesson to the remaining illegal traffickers to stop immediately. If you continue, you are the next subject of our law enforcement operations," he added.

In a separate but parallel effort, from June 1 to 7,2024, PRO-Western Visayas conducted 70 manhunt operations across the region, resulting in the arrest of 89 wanted individuals.

Among those arrested were 17 classified as most wanted persons (MWP):

* 10 municipal most wanted

* four provincials most wanted

* three regions most wanted

The remaining 72 individuals were categorized as other wanted persons.

Here is the list based on the number of most wanted persons arrested:

1. Ippo - seven arrests

2. Nocppo - four arrests

3. Icpo - three arrests

4. BCPO - two arrests

5. CPPO - one arrest

Here is the list based on the number of other wanted persons arrested:

1. Nocppo - 31 arrests

2. Ippo - 20 arrests

3. Icpo - five arrests

4. Akppo - five arrests

5. BCPO - three arrests

6. Antppo - three arrests

7. CPPO - two arrests

8. CIDG-Regional Field Unit-Western Visayas - two arrests

9. GPPO - one arrest

Wanky, lauded the efforts of the tracker teams and issued a warning to the remaining wanted persons.

"Congratulations and keep up the good work. These numbers display your commitment and sacrifices in locating the whereabouts of these law violators," Wanky said.

The director said the manifestation is a life-threatening threat that cannot be hidden, and it is expected that they will be reached by the law's long arms.

"Thus, to the remaining wanted persons out there, get out from your hiding place and surrender to the authorities," he added.

Wanky also appealed to the families of wanted persons to convince them to surrender and face the consequences of their actions. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)