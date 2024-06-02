PRO-Western Visayas deploys 299 for 'Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay' program

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas deployed 299 police personnel to bolster communities across Western Visayas through the Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay (R-PSB) Program.

A send-off ceremony was held on May 31, 2024, at the Multi-purpose Hall, Camp General Martin Teofilo Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City with Police Major General Bernard Banac, director for Police Community Relations, as the guest of honor and speaker.

These 299 officers will be deployed in 17 strategic barangays across the region, with specific assignments in Aklan (one barangay), Antique (one), Capiz (three), Iloilo Province (four), Iloilo City (two), Negros Occidental (two), and Bacolod City (four).

The R-PSB program serves to strengthen existing initiatives such as the Community Support Program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Retooled Community Support Program of local government units.

The program aims to prevent the resurgence of insurgency by protecting unaffected communities from the efforts of Communist Terrorist Groups or the Communist New People's Army Terrorist to establish a foothold, assisting communities in addressing their specific concerns, and facilitating access to essential government services.

In his address, Banac highlighted the program's significance in line with the national goal of a safer Philippines.

"President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. specifically directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to intensify positive community relations in pursuit of our peace and order agenda," Banac said.

He also said he is actively working towards effective, efficient, and positive community relations

"Ang sabi ng PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil, sa bangong Pilipinas and gusto nang pulis ligtas ka," Banac said.

(PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil said, in Bangong Pilipinas and the police want you to be safe.)

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO in Western Visayas, emphasized the importance of exceptional service delivery by the deployed personnel.

"You are reminded to offer your best services to the people in the communities where you are deployed. Kayo ang mukha ng ating gobyerno, na handang tumulong sa ating mga kababayan, kahit anomang oras at pangangailangan," Wanky said.

(You are the face of our government, ready to help our countrymen, no matter the time and need.)

Prior to deployment, all 299 R-PSB personnel underwent a rigorous 12-day training program.

They will be assigned to Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas and select urban barangays. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)