PRO-Western Visayas gears up for secure Sona 2024

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas is prepared to ensure a safe and secure State of the Nation Address (Sona) for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on July 22, 2024.

PRO - Western Visayas will deploy a maximum number of police personnel across strategic regional locations.

This includes:

* Increased police visibility through mobile and foot patrols

* Checkpoints in designated areas

* Implementation of other anti-crime measures

* Civil disturbance management platoons on standby

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, directed all unit commanders to strictly follow the security plan and maintain a high level of awareness within their jurisdictions.

"Ensure that our personnel are visible and felt by the people so that the general public will feel safe and secure. Remind also our personnel to strictly observe the PNP Operational Procedures in all our police actions,” Wanky said.

Wanky stated that he is collaborating closely with other government agencies, local government units, and other safety and security-mandated agencies.

“Likewise, we appeal to the people of Western Visayas to be proactive citizens by cooperating and helping the police in our shared vision of maintaining peace and order by being vigilant in your respective communities," Wanky said.

The rallyists are urged to avoid public inconveniences and disturbances to commuters and the general public during their public demonstrations. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)