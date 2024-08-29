PRO Western Visayas hosts blood donation drive in Iloilo City

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) conducted a blood-letting activity in collaboration with the Regional Medical and Dental Unit (RMDU) in Western Visayas and the Western Visayas Medical Center Blood Bank (WVMCBB) on August 27, 2024.

The event was held at the Multi-purpose Hall, Camp Generel Martin Teofilo Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

The event aimed to improve blood supply for patients, attended by WVMCBB Medical Officer Dr. Mark Anthony Planto III and Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO 6.

Wanky emphasized the significance of blood donation and encouraged the PRO 6 personnel to participate.

"As blood donors, your act does not only strengthen our sense of community and mutual support, but also expressed selflessness and compassion," Wanky said.

Dr. Planto III expressed his gratitude to the PRO 6 personnel for their support and participation in the blood donation drive. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between different organizations to ensure a steady supply of blood for those in need.

A total of 85 successful blood donors were processed, resulting in the collection of 40,590 cc of blood. The donated blood will be used to help patients in need of blood transfusions. (SunStar Philippines)