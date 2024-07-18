PRO-Western Visayas nabs 155, seizes P25 million worth of shabu in 2 weeks

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)–Western Visayas intensified its war against illegal drugs, resulting in the arrest of 155 individuals and the confiscation of approximately P25.7 million worth of shabu in a two-week operation from July 1 to 15, 2024.

The seized drugs, valued at P25,744,800, were seized from 122 anti-drug operations conducted across the region.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, hailed the accomplishments of the police units.

"We have these results because of our collective efforts and the support of the community in our campaign. I am directing all unit commanders across the region to continue and increase the intensity of our campaign against illegal drugs," Wanky said.

Wanky emphasized the need to sustain and intensify operations to apprehend remaining drug personalities.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) topped the list of units with the highest drug haul, confiscating around 1,310 grams of shabu valued at P8.9 million (P8,908,000).

It was followed by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) - Western Visayas with 928 grams worth P6.3 million, and Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) with 814 grams with a standard drug price of P5.5 million (P5,535,200).

The provincial police units in Negros Occidental with 58, Iloilo with 27, and Bacolod City with 21 contributed significantly to arrests.

All arrested individuals are now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)