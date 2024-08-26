PRO-Western Visayas nabs P268M illegal drugs in half a year

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas made significant strides in the fight against illegal drugs, seizing a total of P268.5 million worth of illegal drugs and arresting 1,648 individuals in just six months.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, the regional director of PRO-Western Visayas, conducted 1,278 operations from February 15 to August 14, 2024, resulting in the confiscation of 39,136 grams of shabu and 20,805 grams of marijuana.

"The statistics reflect your conviction, patience, and eagerness to cleanse the community of the menace of illegal drugs. Despite these accomplishments, we will not cease; instead, we will engage the community, local government units, and other stakeholders to intensify and strengthen our campaign," Wanky said.

Wanky praised unit commanders and personnel for their achievements and emphasized the need for continued collaboration with communities, local government units, and other stakeholders to eradicate illegal drugs.

"I urge everyone to participate in our effort to address the existing problem of illegal drugs by reporting those involved and being a guardian of your family and community," Wanky said. (SunStar Philippines)