PRO-Western Visayas net nearly 500 wanted persons in month-long campaign

POLICE Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas intensified its campaign against wanted persons, arresting a total of 469 individuals in a month-long operation conducted from June 1 to 30, 2024.

This accomplishment is the result of 364 police operations conducted across the region.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO in Western Visayas, commended the dedication and hard work of the tracker teams from the different police units.

"This is an evidence that no wanted person can hide for life. Time will come that they will be reached by the long arms of the law and be held accountable for the offenses they’ve committed. Thus, to the remaining wanted persons who are still hiding, surrender to the authorities and face your charges,” Wanky said.

The most wanted persons (MWP) have been arrested, 89 in total, at various levels, including national (one), regional (eight), provincial/city (22), and municipal levels (58).

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) recorded 189 arrests, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) had 113 arrests, and Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) had 39 arrests. In total, 380 other wanted persons (OWP) were arrested.

Breakdown of Arrests by Unit:

1. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - 189 arrests (MWP: 23, OWP: 166)

2. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - 113 arrests (MWP: 28, OWP: 85)

3. Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - 39 arrests (MWP: 6, OWP: 33)

4. Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) - 29 arrests (MWP: 4, OWP: 25)

5. Antique Provincial Police Office (Antppo) - 26 arrests (MWP: 7, OWP: 19)

6. Capiz Provincial Police Office (CPPO) - 22 arrests (MWP: 6, OWP: 16)

7. Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - 22 arrests (OWP: 22)

8. Guimaras Provincial Police Office (GPPO) - 12 arrests (MWP: Three, OWP: Nine)

9. Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Regional Field Unit 6 (CIDG-RFU6) - Five arrests (MWP: One, OWP: Four)

10. Regional Mobile Force Battalion - Western Visayas - One arrest (OWP: One)

Wanky urged the remaining wanted persons to surrender and face their charges.

“To the immediate families, encourage your relatives to face the consequences of their actions,” he added.

He also appealed to the immediate families of wanted persons to encourage their relatives to surrender. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)