PRO-Western Visayas net P1 Million worth of shabu in day-long operations

THE POLICE Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas seized approximately P1 million worth of illegal drugs in a series of anti-drug operations conducted from June 22 to 23, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of the operatives involved in the nine region-wide operations.

"Your daily accomplishments are being monitored and it shows that your output is laudable. Continue your commitment towards your mandate to eradicate the drug problem in our communities," Wanky said.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals, including two classified as high-value individuals (HVI) and nine street-level individuals (SLI).

A breakdown of the arrests by police unit is as follows:

1. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - seven arrests

2. Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) - two arrests

3. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - two arrests

The CPPO achieved the most significant recovery, seizing approximately 120 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P816,000.

This bust occurred on June 22, 2024, around 12:27 pm and involved two suspects identified by aliases John, 26, and Mae, 25, both residents of Pontevedra, Capiz.

“Let’s not stop arresting those who still engage in the illegal drug trade," Wanky said.

The regional director is urging the entire community to cease their illegal drug activities.

“To the remaining illegal drug peddlers, I urge you to cease from your evil activities. Your days are numbered if you opt to continue because you are the next subject of our police operations,” Wanky added.

All arrested individuals are currently in police custody and face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)