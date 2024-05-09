PRO-Western Visayas net P2.2M shabu in overnight operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO-Western Visayas) netted P2.2 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in overnight operations conducted across the region.

The operations, which ran from 6 a.m. of May 7 to 5:59 a.m. of May 8, 2024, targeted various areas in the region, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals.

Among those arrested were two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seven street-level individuals (SLIs) who were involved in the local drug trade.

The confiscated shabu weighed around 331 grams.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) led the operations, contributing four busts with a combined haul of 208 grams of shabu.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) followed closely with three operations, seizing 101 grams of the illegal drug.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and the Negros Occidental Police Office (Nocppo) each conducted a single operation, confiscating a combined weight of 22 grams of shabu.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the participating police units for their accomplishments in the ongoing fight against illegal drugs.

"Let's maintain the intensity of our campaign by coordinating and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies. Surely, we can achieve greater things if we are working together," Wanky said.

This successful operation highlights the continued efforts of PRO-Western Visayas to dismantle illegal drug operations in the region.

Also on May 8, 2025, around 11:45 p.m., the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Balasan Municipal Police Station arrested two drug suspects in Barangay Balanti-an, Balasan, north of Iloilo.

The arrested individuals were identified as alias Leo, 39, and Ryan, 24, both residents of Barangay Nalumsan, Carles, Iloilo.

Authorities seized around 60 grams of shabu worth P408,000 from the suspects.

A homemade firearm and other non-drug-related items were also confiscated.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan commended the arresting officers and reiterated his directive for all Iloilo police forces to maintain their intensified campaign against illegal activities, particularly illegal drugs.

He also emphasized the importance of public cooperation in achieving a crime-free and drug-free Iloilo Province. (Leo Solinap)