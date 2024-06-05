PRO-Western Visayas nets close to 900 offenders in monthlong operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas successfully conducted operations in May 2024, arresting nearly 900 individuals involved in illegal gambling and wanted persons.

The police have successfully apprehended 502 wanted individuals, focusing on apprehending wanted individuals.

This included 77 classified as most wanted persons (MWPs) and 425 others wanted for various crimes.

The breakdown of arrests by provincial police units for MWPs is as follows:

* Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - 21

* Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - 17

* Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) - Nine

* Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) - Nine

* Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - Seven

* Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - Five

* Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) - Four

* Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) - Three

* Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Regional Field unit 6 (Cidg-RFU6) - Two

For other wanted persons (OWPs), the following units apprehended the most suspects:

* Nocppo - 210

* Ippo - 71

* BCPO - 33

* Antppo - 32

* Icpo - 30

* CPPO - 23

* Akppo - 17

* Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6 - Five

* Cidg-RFU6 - Three

* GPPO - One

The PRO-Western Visayas also intensified its campaign against illegal gambling activities across Western Visayas.

Through 147 police operations, they apprehended 393 individuals and confiscated P153,025 in bet money.

The breakdown of arrests by provincial police unit for illegal gambling is as follows:

* Nocppo - 231

* BCPO - 49

* Antppo - 31

* Ippo - 23

* CPPO - 22

* Akppo - 19

* Icpo - 18

A total of 895 individuals were arrested, with 502 wanted and 393 arrested for illegal gambling.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the dedication and hard work of all personnel and unit commanders involved in both operations.

"Congratulations and keep up the good work. Let us work harder to locate the remaining wanted persons and maintain our focus on eradicating illegal gambling in the region. We will not stop until these activities are under control," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)