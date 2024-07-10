ILOILO

PRO-Western Visayas nets over 350 in anti-gambling ops

ILOILO. Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas cracks down on illegal gambling, resulting in the arrest of 358 individuals and the seizure of P159,000 in bet money during a month-long operation from June 1 to to 30, 2024.
ILOILO. Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas cracks down on illegal gambling, resulting in the arrest of 358 individuals and the seizure of P159,000 in bet money during a month-long operation from June 1 to to 30, 2024. (Contributed photo)

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas has intensified its campaign against illegal gambling, arresting 358 individuals and seizing P159,000 in bet money from June 1 to 30, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, pledged strict monitoring of illegal activities, saying that those involved will face law enforcement if necessary.

"These arrests show that our efforts do not only focus on illegal drugs and wanted persons," he added.

Breakdown of Gambling Arrests:

1. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - 230

2. Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - 49

3. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - 25

4. Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) - 14

5. Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) - 14

6. Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) - 13

7. Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - Seven

8. Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) - Six

Nocppo had the highest number of apprehensions with 230, accounting for 64.24 percent of the total arrests, followed by BCPO with 49 and Icpo with 25. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph