PRO-Western Visayas nets over 350 in anti-gambling ops

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas has intensified its campaign against illegal gambling, arresting 358 individuals and seizing P159,000 in bet money from June 1 to 30, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, pledged strict monitoring of illegal activities, saying that those involved will face law enforcement if necessary.

"These arrests show that our efforts do not only focus on illegal drugs and wanted persons," he added.

Breakdown of Gambling Arrests:

1. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - 230

2. Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - 49

3. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - 25

4. Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) - 14

5. Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) - 14

6. Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) - 13

7. Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - Seven

8. Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) - Six

Nocppo had the highest number of apprehensions with 230, accounting for 64.24 percent of the total arrests, followed by BCPO with 49 and Icpo with 25. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)