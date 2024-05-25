PRO-Western Visayas nets P1.2M shabu, arrests 15 in day-long operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas carried out a successful anti-drug operation, resulting in the arrest of 15 suspects and the confiscation of P1.2 million worth of illegal drugs in various locations in Western Visayas on May 23, 2024.

The operation consisted of 12 anti-drug operations within 24 hours, leading to the apprehension of 15 suspects, including two high-value individuals (HVIs) and 11 street-level individuals (SLIs) classified as suspects.

The police report indicates that two drug suspects in Jaro District have not yet been classified.

The police seized around 178.9 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P1,216,520.

According to records, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) conducted five operations, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) conducted three operations, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) conducted three operations, and the Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) conducted one operation.

Suspects with aliases Tope and Mudlo are connected to a significant seizure of 65 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P442,000, found in Barangay San Isidro, Jaro District, Iloilo City on May 23, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of PRO-Western Visayas, commended the anti-illegal drug operatives for their achievements.

“I appreciate your hard work and dedication. Keep persevering in our fight against illegal drugs,” Wanky said.

Wanky expressed gratitude for the relentless pursuit of illegal drug traders and urged them to continue until they are all apprehended. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)