PRO-Western Visayas nets P13M shabu, arrests 98 drug suspects in weeklong operation

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas arrested 98 drug suspects and seized approximately 1,945 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated drug price of P13,226,000 in the region during a weeklong operation.

From May 6 to 12, 2024, 81 police operations were conducted in an intensified anti-drug campaign, with 18 high-value targets and 80 street-level drug personalities arrested in the region.

Provincial Breakdown of Confiscated Shabu

The success of the operation stemmed from the coordinated efforts of various police units within PRO-Western Visayas.

Here's a breakdown of the confiscated shabu by the provincial police office:

* Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo): 824 grams (P5,603,200) with 23 arrests

* The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) Western Visayas: 430 grams (P2,924,000) with six arrests

* Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo): 375 grams (P2,550,000) with nine arrests

* Negros Occidental Police Office (Nocppo): 121 grams (P822,800) with 34 arrests

* Bacolod City Police Provincial Office (BCPO): 95 grams (P646,000) with 14 arrests

* Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO): 36 grams (P244,800) with three arrests

* Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo): 34 grams (P231,200) with two arrests

* Capiz Police Police Provincial Office (CPPO): 28 grams (P190,400) with five arrests

* Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo): two grams (P13,600) with two arrests

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the operating personnel for their accomplishments during the weeklong operation.

"We have made good performance in our campaign against illegal drugs. Let's keep an eye on the cohorts of the suspects we have arrested. If evidence warrants, they will be the subject of our next police operations," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)