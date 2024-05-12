PRO-Western Visayas nets P5.1 million worth of shabu in 24-hour anti-drug operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas conducted a successful 24-hour anti-drug operation that resulted in the seizure of approximately 753 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated drug price of P5,120,400.

The operations took place from 6 a.m. on May 9, 2024, to 5:59 a.m. on May 10, 2024.

A total of 22 separate operations led to the arrest of 29 individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

Among those arrested, seven were classified as high-value individuals (HVI), while the remaining 22 were identified as street-level individuals (SLI) peddlers.

The breakdown of the confiscated shabu reveals that the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) led the haul with 11 operations, seizing 35 grams (P238,000).

Iloilo Provincial Police Office followed with five operations and 239 grams (P1,625,200).

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit -Western Visayas conducted three operations and seized around 430 grams (P2,924,000).

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) conducted two operations with 32 grams (P217,600) recovered, while Iloilo City Police Office conducted one operation that yielded approximately 17 grams (P115,600) of suspected shabu.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the operatives for their significant accomplishment in the fight against illegal drugs.

"These accomplishments are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our police operatives. Let us continue to work hand-in-hand with other agencies, the community, and other stakeholders for a drug-free region," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)