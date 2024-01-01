PRO-Western Visayas Official Facebook page hacked

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas official Facebook page was hacked around 5 p.m. on December 29, 2023.

The Regional Information Technology and Communication Management Division (RICTMD) and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu)-Western Visayas are actively taking countermeasures to address and resolve the issue.

The page was temporarily deactivated to prevent hackers from exploiting our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PRO6PNP) and to protect the public from potential pishing by the suspects.

Phishing is a fraudulent technique where a hacker pretends to be an electronic communication user, attempting to access personal information like credit card numbers and passwords.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or confusion this incident might bring to the public,” said a statement.

Authorities are looking into the matter and have assured that security measures are being taken to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

The page’s name was changed to “We added an issue page is at risk” and its profile photo was changed to the Facebook logo.

The page has been spreading false information to its 78,000 followers and 259 followers, urging them to report their accounts to avoid potential consequences. (SunStar Philippines)