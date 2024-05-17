PRO-Western Visayas operations net P7.9M worth of illegal drugs, arrest 16

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas conducted a two-day anti-illegal drug operation that resulted in the seizure of approximately P7.9 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 16 individuals.

The two-day police operations from May 14 to 15, 2024 confiscated a total of 813 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P5.5 million and 20,000 grams of marijuana valued at P2.4 million.

PRO-Western Visayas conducted 13 police operations across various provinces within its jurisdiction.

These operations led to the arrest of 16 individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

Six of those arrested were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while the remaining 10 were identified as street-level peddlers.

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office conducted five operations, resulting in the seizure of 35 grams of shabu and 20,000 grams of marijuana.

The Iloilo City Police Office conducted four operations, resulting in the seizure of 158 grams of shabu.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas conducted three operations, resulting in the confiscation of approximately 560 grams of shabu.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office conducted an operation, resulting in the seizure of approximately 60 grams of shabu.

On May 15, 2024, the RPDEU-Western Visayas conducted an operation resulting in the seizure of approximately 320 grams of shabu valued at P2,176,000. The operation also arrested two HVIs, Jun-Jun and Jerry, in Barangay Jibao-an, Pavia, Iloilo. This operation saw the largest drug haul in two days.

On May 14, 2024, the San Carlos Component City Police Station discovered a marijuana plantation in Barangay Codcod, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, resulting in the confiscation of nearly 20 kilograms of marijuana valued at P2.4 million.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the operatives for their significant achievements in the campaign against illegal drugs.

"The seizure of these illegal drugs speaks of the dedication and hard work of our operatives on the ground. Let us remain united and connected with the community and other agencies as we intensify our endeavors to eradicate this society's menace," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)