PRO-Western Visayas P13.4 million worth of shabu in weeklong operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas has made significant progress in its ongoing campaign against illegal drug activities.

Over a week, from April 29 to May 5, 2024, they successfully seized an estimated P13.4 million worth of suspected shabu.

A total of 1,972 grams of shabu were seized during the 37 operations, leading to the arrest of 44 drug personalities.

Among those arrested, seven were classified as high-value individuals (HVI) while the remaining 37 were identified as street-level drug peddlers.

The seized "methamphetamine" was taken by multiple police agencies in Western Visayas.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) Western Visayas led the haul with approximately 1,040 grams, followed by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) with 408 grams, Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with 230 grams, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) with 184 grams, Negros Occidental Police Office Nocppo with 105 grams, and Aklan Police Provincial Office (Appo) with five grams.

The biggest seizure occurred on the evening of May 2, 2024, when Rpdeu-Western Visayas operatives apprehended aliases Perper and Bryan, both identified as HVIs, in Barangay Cabugao Sur, Sta. Barbara, Iloilo with a drug value of P7,072,000.

More than a kilogram of shabu was confiscated from the suspects.

Following the successful operations, Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the operating personnel for their dedication and significant recoveries. He emphasized the need to further intensify the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Let’s intensify our campaign and exert extra effort to identify the cohorts of these illegal drug traffickers, and if evidence warrants, subject them to law enforcement operations,” Wanky said.

This successful anti-drug operation demonstrates PRO-Western Visayas' commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and fostering a safer environment for the communities they serve. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)