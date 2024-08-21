PRO-Western Visayas police net over 200 illegal gambling suspects

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas intensified its crackdown on illegal gambling, leading to the arrest of 239 individuals and the seizure of P71,644.00 in bet money.

These results were achieved through 95 police operations conducted across Western Visayas from August 1 to 15, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of all units involved.

"These figures are the result of your hard work and a testament of good collaboration and partnership with the community. Let us sustain the momentum we have in our effort against illegal gambling. Rest assured that your police will continue its campaign against all forms of illegal activities in the region," Wanky said.

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) led the arrests, accounting for 55.23 percent of the total, followed by Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) and Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) with 25 arrests each, and Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) with 35 arrests.

The arrested individuals were charged appropriately. (SunStar Philippines)