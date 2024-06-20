PRO-Western Visayas ramps up patrols for increased police visibility

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas is increasing police presence across the region following an order from Philippine National Police Chief, Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil.

The Marbil has issued a directive requiring police personnel to be actively engaged in field duties, reducing office work. The directive aims to ensure a strong police presence in public spaces, prevent crime, and build trust with communities. Key elements include foot and motorcycle patrols, Oplan Galugad, and Oplan Sita, enhancing visibility and ensuring rapid response.

Brigadier General Jack Wanky, chief of PRO-Western Visayas, has directed all Provincial Directors, City Directors, and Chiefs of Police in component cities and municipalities to intensify patrol operations.

These operations will encompass various methods, including:

* Foot and mobile patrols: Officers will be patrolling both on foot and in vehicles to ensure a wider coverage area.

* Oplan Sita: This program involves the lawful arrest and questioning of individuals suspected of engaging in criminal activities.

* Oplan Galugad: The focus is on enhancing random inspections in areas prone to criminal activity

Wanky directed unit commanders to:

1. Ensure proper briefing of personnel before deployment.

2. Closely monitor and supervise patrol operations.

"We want our police to be seen in the streets and in different strategic areas, felt by the people and ready to respond to any call for assistance, anytime. Also, their presence will prevent the would-be criminals from committing a crime," Wanky said.

This directive from PRO - Western Visayas highlights their commitment to public safety by increasing police visibility and responsiveness throughout the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)