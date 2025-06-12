PRO-Western Visayas readies security for June 16 school opening

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) is fully prepared to ensure a safe and orderly start to School Year 2025–2026 as classes resume on Monday, June 16, across the region.

All police unit commanders in the provinces, cities, and municipalities of Western Visayas have been directed to heighten security measures in anticipation of the expected surge of students, teachers, parents, and motorists, said PRO 6 Regional Director Brigadier General Jack Wanky.

“Opening of classes shall proceed smoothly. Your police force across the region will be at the forefront against criminal activity or any attempt by lawless individuals to disrupt peace and order,” Wanky said.

He emphasized that PRO 6 will deploy uniformed and non-uniformed personnel to key areas such as school zones, transport terminals, major roads, and known traffic congestion points. Mobile and foot patrols, including detective patrollers, will be stationed at identified strategic locations to ensure safety and respond promptly to any incident.

Coordination is ongoing between PRO 6 units—including the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO), Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), and Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo)—and school authorities, local government units, and other security stakeholders.

Traffic enforcement units from LGUs will assist in traffic control, while Barangay officials, Barangay tanods, and force multipliers will help maintain peace and order.

Wanky also urged the public to remain alert, plan travel routes carefully, and report suspicious activities immediately.

He emphasized the active partnership between stakeholders and the police force in the region, stating that they are proactive in safeguarding learning institutions and the future nation-builders they nurture. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)