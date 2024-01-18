PRO-Western Visayas reaffirms commitment to safeguarding people

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people of the region during their Courtyard by Marriott event on January 16, 2024.

The New Year’s Call, a long-standing practice in the uniformed service, saw Philippine National Police (PNP) members pay a call to their commanding officer, signifying a stronger sense of commitment and dedication to the country and its lawfully established authorities.

This tradition aims to foster unity and camaraderie within the organization.

In his New Year’s address, Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, highlighted the accomplishments of the regional office in the past year and outlined the organization’s priorities for the upcoming year.

He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of its officers, personnel, civilian employees, and the community in achieving significant milestones in crime prevention, public safety, community engagement, and especially accomplishments against the war on drugs that have been the highest in number throughout 2023.

“In the year that has passed, we have faced challenges head-on and celebrated triumphs together. I take great pride in our accomplishments during my tenure, especially in the adept management of peace and order throughout significant events, such as the 2023 Barangay and SK Elections and Undas. Furthermore, our relentless campaign against illegal drugs, resulting in millions of successful recoveries, stands out as a notable and commendable achievement,” Villaflor said.

Villaflor urged everyone to embody police values, emphasizing integrity, service, and honor. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)