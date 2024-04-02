PRO-Western Visayas recognizes officers for exemplary service

POLICE Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas commended several police officers for their outstanding achievements during a flag-raising and awarding ceremony at Camp Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on April 1, 2024.

The ceremony highlighted the awarding of medals to deserving officers who contributed significantly to PRO-Western Visayas' success.

Lieutenant Colonel Teresita B. Gangan, commanding officer of the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion of the Philippine Army, served as the guest of honor and speaker.

Several officers received the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (Medal of Excellence) in recognition of their roles in a successful intelligence-driven buy-bust operation.

These officers included Police Major Rhea Sarah A. Villanueva, Police Corporal German A. Alolosan, and Police Corporal Edmer A. Vasquez, all assigned to the Silay City Police Station in Negros Occidental.

The Medalya ng Kagalingan (Medal of Merit) was awarded to officers involved in separate operations.

Police Major Dadje B. Delima, Police Corporal Mark Lee B. Junsay, and Police Corporal Malcolm R. Delina from the Pavia Police Station, Iloilo were recognized for their success in an intelligence-driven buy-bust operation and the apprehension of violators of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Additionally, Police Lieutenant Michael P. Delipe, Police Corporal Bob Johnson S. Pedroso, and Patrolman Edgar Alan A. Porras from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB)-Western Visayas received the award for their accomplishment in a successful manhunt operation involving the implementation of a warrant of arrest.

The Medalya ng Papuri (PNP Commendation Medal) was presented to Police Major Cherryl M. Visto, Police Senior Master Sergeant Jason A. Arcangeles, and Police Corporal Kristine Z. Octavio, all from the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

They were recognized for their contribution to a successful manhunt operation involving the implementation of a warrant of arrest.

On behalf of Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, Police Brigadier General Archival D. Macala, deputy regional director for administration of PRO-Western Visayas, delivered congratulatory remarks to the awardees.

He emphasized the importance of unwavering commitment to excellence and upholding the highest standards of service.

"Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence and continue to uphold the highest standards of service. It is through your collective efforts that PRO 6 (Western Visayas) continues to thrive and excel in fulfilling its mandate. Again, congratulations, and may you continue to make a change in the lives of those we oath to serve," Macala said.

Wanky attended the installation of Police Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil, who President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed as the 30th chief of the Philippine National Police on April 1, 2024. Marbil is a member of the Philippine Military Academy's Class of 1991. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)