PRO-Western Visayas reiterates support for law enforcement operations in Davao

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas is demonstrating unwavering support for the ongoing law enforcement operations conducted by their Davao Region counterparts.

In a statement issued on August 25, 2024, Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas reiterated the Philippine National Police's (PNP) sworn duty to enforce the law and uphold the rule of law.

"This task transcends beyond personal interests, political affiliations, religious beliefs, and ideological biases, It is consistent with the mandate of the PNP to serve and protect the people by upholding the constitutional principles of equal protection of rights under the law," Wanky said.

Wanky emphasized that the law must apply to everyone without exception, including self-appointed authorities who claim immunity from legal consequences.

"Not even a self-appointed, Anointed Son of God can exempt himself from adherence to our penal and procedural laws," Wanky stated.

PRO in Western Visayas expressed its solidarity with PRO in Davao Region Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, who has faced black propaganda due to his commitment to bringing fugitives to justice.

"We believe that in the end, justice and righteousness will prevail," Wanky concluded. (SunStar Philippines)