PRO-Western Visayas reports zero incidents during Undas 2023

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas reported no untoward incidents during Undas 2023 celebrations in Western Visayas' private and public cemeteries and columbaria, indicating a generally peaceful atmosphere.

PRO-Western Visayas Director Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor expressed and extended his gratitude to all personnel and units involved in the successful celebration of Undas 2023, as well as to the community.

“Isa na naman pong accomplishment na maituturing ang katatapos lamang na selebrasyon ng Undas ngayong taon. Wala po tayong naitalang ano mang insidente na may kinalaman sa pagdiriwang ng Undas. Ito po ay dahil sa kooperasyon at pagsunod sa batas ng ating mamamayan.” Villaflor said.

PRO-Western Visayas had deployed 3,814 security forces, including 1,607 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, 648 augmentation personnel, and 1,559 force multipliers, to assist in police assistance desks and hubs.

A decrease in crime incidents has also been noted by the police..

From October 31 to November 2, there were 108 crime incidents, a decrease of 79 incidents or 42.25 percent, compared with 187 incidents in 2022.

Likewise, on eight focus crimes, PRO-Western Visayas recorded a total of nine incidents for the period, which is 15 incidents, or 62.5 percent, lower when compared with 24 incidents in the previous period.

PRO-Wertern Visayas deployed law enforcement personnel and implemented comprehensive security measures during Undas 2023 celebrations to ensure the safety of cemetery goers and the Western Visayas community. (SunStar Philippines)