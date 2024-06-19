PRO-Western Visayas round up hundreds in multi-pronged operations

ILOILO. Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas apprehends 501 wanted individuals and illegal gambling suspects in successful two-week operation.

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas arrested 501 wanted persons and illegal gambling suspects during a two-week operation from June 1 to 15, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the relentless efforts of the different police units across the region.

"These accomplishments are products of your relentless effort against all forms of illegal activities in your respective areas of responsibility," Wanky added.

Here's a breakdown of the arrests:

1. Wanted persons: 297 arrested (66 most wanted persons, 231 other wanted persons);

2. Illegal gambling: 204 arrested, P45,600 bet money confiscated;

Wanky also lauded the hard work and contributions of all operatives involved in the two-week manhunt operation that resulted in the arrest of 297 wanted persons.

The total arrests were divided into 66 most wanted persons (MWPs) and 231 other wanted persons (OWPs).

“These arrests show your commitment to our campaign against wanted persons in the region. Strengthen your collaboration with the community to gather more information on the whereabouts of the remaining wanted," Wanky added.

Breakdown of MWP arrested:

1. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - 26 arrested;

2. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - 19 arrested;

3. Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - five arrested;

4. Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - four each;

5. Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) - two arrested;

6. Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo); and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group - Regional Field Unit 6 (CIDG-RFU6) - one each.

Meanwhile, on the arrest of OWPs, below are the data:

1. Nocppo – 89 arrested;

2. Ippo – 67 arrested;

3. Akppo – 23 arrested;

4. BCPO – 14 arrested;

5. Anppo – 11 arrested;

6. Icpo - nine arrested;

7. GPPO and CPPO– eight arrested; and

8. CIDG-RFU6 – two arrested.

PRO-Western Visayas' relentless campaign against illegal gambling resulted in the arrest of 204 individuals and the confiscation of P45,600 in bet money.

This is the product of 71 police operations conducted from June 1 to June 15, 2024.

Breakdown of Gambling Arrests:

1. Nocppo - 130 arrested;

2. BCPO - 37 arrested;

3. Ippo - 11 arrested;

4. CPPO - nine arrested;

5. Akppo - six arrested;

5. GPPO - six arrested; and

7. Antppo - five arrested.

Wanky commended the efforts of the following police units in anti-gambling operations.

"These accomplishments speak of your dedication and commitment towards your duty. Let's continue and intensify our campaign against illegal gambling and on all forms of illegal activities in your respective areas of responsibility," Wanky concluded. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)