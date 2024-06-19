PRO-Western Visayas seize P26 million worth of shabu in two weeks

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas conducted a successful two-week anti-illegal drugs operation from June 1 to 15, 2024, confiscating approximately P26 million worth of shabu, totaling 3,829 grams.

Additionally, 120 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of P14,400 were seized. The operations also resulted in the arrest of 196 suspected drug peddlers.

The 141 police operations conducted spanned across Western Visayas, showcasing collaboration among various police units.

Here's a breakdown of the number of arrests made by each provincial police office and city police office:

1. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - 74

2. Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - 40

3. Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - 29

4. Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - 20

5. Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) - Western Visayas - 18

6. Capiz Police Provincial Office (Cppo) - nine

7. Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) - three

8. Guimaras Police Provincial Office (Gppo) - two

9. Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) - one

Nocppo led with 74 arrests, while RPDEU-Western Visayas recovered 1,282 grams of shabu valued at P8.7 million, resulting in significant regional arrests.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the participating units for their dedication in the fight against illegal drugs.

"Nakikita ko ang inyong pagsusumikap para mahuli ang mga imbolbado sa illegal na kalakalan ng droga. Ipagpatuloy at lalo pa nating paigtingin ang ating kampanya laban dito. Hangad po natin na malinis ang ating mga lansangan sa banta ng illegal na droga," Wanky said.

(I see your efforts to catch those involved in the illegal drug trade. We will continue and intensify our campaign against it. We want our streets to be clean from the threat of illegal drugs.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)