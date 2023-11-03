PRO-Western Visayas seizes 122 firearms during BSKE election period; director pays tribute to fallen hero

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas has seized 122 firearms from civilians, security guards and police personnel during the nationwide gun ban for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) from August 28 to November 3, 2023.

The following is a breakdown of the gun ban enforcement results by province:

- Aklan: 11 firearms seized (1 other law enforcement agency (Olea) case, 8 civilians, 2 security guards)

- Antique: 2 firearms seized (civilians)

- Capiz: 14 firearms seized (civilians)

- Guimaras: 4 firearms seized (civilians)

- Iloilo: 21 firearms seized (20 civilians, 1 security guard)

- Negros Occidental: 32 firearms seized (31 civilians, 1 security guard)

- Bacolod City: 18 firearms seized (civilians)

- Iloilo City: 16 firearms seized (1 PNP case, 1 Olea case, 14 civilians)

- Regional Mobile Force: 4 firearms seized (civilians)

PRO-Western Visayas Director Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor commended the police officers for their hard work and dedication in enforcing the gun ban.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful and orderly election process, and that the gun ban was a vital measure in achieving this goal.

The gun ban will end on November 29, 2023.

Fallen hero

Villaflor paid tribute to fallen hero Police Staff Sergeant Michael Malan, who was killed in line of duty during an armed encounter with drug pushers on October 29, 2023, in Barangay Concepcion, City Proper, Iloilo City.

During a visit to Malan's wake on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Villaflor offered heartfelt words of appreciation.

"Rest easy now Sergeant Michael Malan. You have done your job very well!" Villaflor said.

Villaflor also provided financial assistance to Malan's widow, ensuring that the family is cared for during this challenging time.

All hospital expenses incurred as a result of the incident were also shouldered by PRO-Western Visayas.

Malan is expected to receive the posthumous PNP Medalya ng Kadakilaan from his widow during the PRO-Western Visayas Monday flag-raising ceremony on November 13, 2023.

Other members of the operating team who directly participated in the same police operation are also being considered for similar awards, acknowledging their courage and dedication in the

face of danger.

The sacrifice of Malan serves as a solemn reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement officers as they work to keep communities safe and free from the danger of illegal drugs. (SunStar Philippines)