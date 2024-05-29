PRO-Western Visayas seizes P31M worth of illegal drugs in 15-day ops

THE Police Regional Office-Western Visayas seized P29 million worth of shabu and P2.4 million worth of marijuana in a 15-day anti-illegal drug operation, resulting in the arrest of 160 individuals across 130 regional operations.

The operation, which took place from May 1 to 15, 2024, involved the seizure of 4,265 grams of shabu and 20,000 grams of marijuana.

According to PRO-Western Visayas, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) recorded the highest number of arrests at 57, followed by Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) with 29. The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) contributed 28 arrests, Bacolod City Police Provincial Office (BCPO) had 20, the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-Western Visayas made 11 arrests, while Capiz Police Police Provincial Office (CPPO), Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) and Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) accounted for 6, 5, 3, and 1 arrest, respectively.

The RPDEU-Western Visayas successfully confiscated the largest amount of shabu, valued at P12.5 million, at approximately 1,849 grams.

On May 14, Nocppo successfully recovered and uprooted 132 fully grown marijuana plants worth P2.4 million in Barangay Codcod, San Carlos City.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the unit commanders for their commitment to the campaign against illegal drugs and their leadership in achieving these accomplishments.

"These arrests and seizures of illegal drugs speak of your dedication to your sworn duties. Keep the fire burning as we gear up to arrest more individuals engaged in the illegal drug trade," Wanky stated.

He also called on the public to support the fight against illegal drugs, urging them to confidentially report to the police any individuals involved in the illegal drug trade. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)