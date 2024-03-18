PRO-Western Visayas seizes P46M worth of shabu in 1-month anti-drug operation

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas confiscated around P46 million worth of illegal drugs in a month-long anti-drug operation from February 15 to March 15, 2024.

The PRO-Western Visayas conducted 201 operations and seized 6,783.26 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P46,126,168 and 86 grams of marijuana worth P10,320. It also arrested 259 drug personalities during the operations.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) led the confiscation efforts with 3,473.19 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P23,617,692 recovered in its 36 operations. It also apprehended 54 drug personalities.

Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) secured the second spot with the confiscation of 1,805.50 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P12,277,400 in its 39 operations and the arrest of 57 drug personalities.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) followed by the third with the arrest of 90 drug personalities and the confiscation of 898.67 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P6,110,956 and 60 grams of marijuana with a standard drug price of P7,200 during their 74 operations.

Among the eight police offices in the region, the Aklan Provincial Police Office (Akppo) has made the least confiscation of shabu and marijuana, with 4.10 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P27,880 and 15 grams of marijuana at P1,800 recovered in their five operations.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, Police Regional Office-Western

Visayas, expressed his pride in the accomplishments of his troops.

"Drugs are also our continuous campaign. We will not stop. We are catching up a lot, but well, we will not stop," Wanky said.

Wanky expressed determination to continue the campaign against drugs, acknowledging the efforts of operatives and ground personnel in catching up with the issue.

"The important thing is that we do our job and I really admire and salute our operatives and our men on the ground because we see how they work," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)