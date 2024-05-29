PRO-Western Visayas takes part in nationwide inspection of disaster response equipment

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) of Western Visayas conducted a nationwide inspection of disaster response equipment capabilities at Camp General Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on May 28, 2024.

Philippine National Police chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil, conducted a nationwide simultaneous inspection at the National Headquarters in Quezon City, highlighting the PNP's readiness for the upcoming rainy season.

The nationwide inspection aimed to assess the functionality and readiness of the PNP's disaster response equipment in the event of natural calamities.

PRO-Western Visayas subordinate units will also carry out their equipment inspection and accounting as part of their disaster response preparations.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, stressed the significance of early preparation and collaboration with local government units (LGUs) and relevant agencies within their respective areas of responsibility.

This collaboration, he said, will ensure a well-coordinated and unified response during disaster situations.

"Sa ngayon pa lang ihanda nyo na ang mga tao at kagamitan natin at makipag coordinate kayo sa ating mga local government units para iisa ang direksyon ng ating aksyon sa panahon ng sakuna," Wanky said.

(For now, please prepare our people and equipment and coordinate with our local government units so that we can take the same direction of action during the disaster.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)