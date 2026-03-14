Province’s 2nd most wanted rape suspect arrested in Sapian, Capiz

OPERATIVES of the Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Sapian arrested the province’s second Most Wanted Person (MWP) for two counts of rape in Barangay Agtatacay Norte, Sapian, Capiz around 8:25 a.m. on March 13, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Rand, 56, a widower and caretaker, and a resident of Sapian, Capiz. He was arrested by the tracker team of the Sapian MPS by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court of the 6th Judicial Region, Branch 21, in Mambusao, Capiz, on March 9, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the arrest underscores the police force’s commitment to pursuing high-priority fugitives.

“Our top priority is the protection of the people. The capture of this most wanted individual sends a clear message that those who violate the law will not evade justice,” Ligan said.

The suspect faces two counts of rape under Article 266-A (1)(d) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 11648. The court that issued the warrant did not recommend bail for the accused.

Authorities said the arrest was carried out by the tracker team of the Sapian MPS following efforts to locate and apprehend the accused who had been listed as the second most wanted person in the province.

Police said the operation formed part of intensified law enforcement efforts to track down individuals with standing warrants of arrest, particularly those facing serious criminal charges.

After his arrest, Rand was informed of the nature of his arrest and his constitutional rights. He was then brought to the Sapian MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

Police said the accused is currently under the custody of the Sapian MPS while awaiting turnover to the issuing court in Mambusao, Capiz.

The PRO 6 reiterated its call for community cooperation in reporting wanted persons and other criminal activities, emphasizing that collaboration between the public and law enforcement agencies remains essential in maintaining peace and order across the region.

The arrest of the province’s second MWP is seen by police authorities as a significant development in ongoing efforts to address criminal cases and ensure that suspects facing grave offenses are held accountable under the law.

Police said further legal proceedings against the accused will be handled by the court that issued the warrant of arrest. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)