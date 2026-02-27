ILOILO

Provincial priority target arrested, P306,000 shabu seized in Capiz raid

ILOILO. Operatives of the Sigma Municipal Police Station (MPS) secure alias “Anthony” following his arrest during a search warrant operation at 12:29 a.m. on February 26 in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Sigma, Capiz. Police seized 45 grams of shabu worth P306,000.
POLICE arrested a provincial priority target listed as a street-level individual (SLI) during a search warrant operation in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Sigma, Capiz, at 12:29 a.m. February 26, 2026.

The Sigma Municipal Police Station (MPS) implementation of the warrant resulted in the seizure of 45 grams of shabu worth P306,000.

Arrested was alias Anthony, 38, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Sur. He is included in the Provincial Priority Target List. The suspect is under the custody of the Sigma MPS.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) director, commended the operating units for their coordinated efforts.

“The arrest of this priority target demonstrates our sustained, intelligence-driven efforts to dismantle the illegal drug network in Western Visayas. We will continue to intensify our operations and strengthen collaboration with our communities to ensure that those who threaten public safety are brought to justice,” Ligan said.

The operation was conducted by virtue of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 21, in Mambusao, Capiz, issued the warrant on Feb. 16.

Police seized nine heat-sealed transparent sachets containing shabu with a standard drug price of P306,000. They also recovered several non-drug items related to illegal activities.

Authorities said the suspect will face charges for violation of Section 11 and Section 12 of RA 9165 for the possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest is part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the PRO 6 across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)

