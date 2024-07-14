PSA calls for public support as 2024 Census kicks off in Western Visayas

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Regional Statistical Services Office (RSSO) is urging residents of Western Visayas to participate fully in the upcoming 2024 Census of Population and Community-Based Monitoring System (Popcen-CBMS).

The census, which begins on July 15, 2024, will run until September 16, 2024.

"Today, we gather to embark on a mission of great importance to our region and to our nation. This initiative, as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., underscores our commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of our social protection programs," said Nelida Amolar, officer-in-charge of PSA-RSSO in Western Visayas.

The main objective is to obtain updated population counts for all barangays across the country.

"Our primary goals include updating the beneficiary list and obtaining updated population counts for all barangays throughout the country. These efforts are crucial steps in an ongoing fight against poverty," Amolar said.

The census data will formulate and execute policies and programs across various sectors like health, education, employment, housing, and infrastructure.

This data is crucial for resource allocation, political and administrative unit creation, redistricting, and business site selection.

"We are conducting the Census of Population (Popcen) to update the inventory of every barangay, municipality, city, province, and region. It also includes the demographic and socioeconomic characteristics of the individual," said Rovelyn Llamas, senior statistical specialist of PSA-RSSO - Western Visayas.

The CBMS, Llamas said, will conduct a household census to generate data at the local government unit (LGU) level.

"The government will use this to target the beneficiaries of its social protection program," Llamas said.

Lawyer Carmelo Nochete, regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Western Visayas, echoed the importance of the census.

"We would like to congratulate PSA for launching the CBMS. We are delighted to have received an invitation this morning. We fully manifest our full support to the CBMS. We, the DSWD, are firm believers in data-driven planning and data-driven implementation of our program," Nochete said.

Questionnaire

The questionnaire consists of 120 questions divided into 15 sections.

This encompasses a range of factors such as demographic characteristics, other demographic characteristics, migration, education, economic characteristics, health, food security, assistance from abroad, formal financial accounts, preparation for negative shocks and disasters, internet access, public safety, social protection programs, water sanitation and hygiene, and housing characteristics.

The PSA has hired a total of 6,388 hired personnel or enumerators across Western Visayas.

The team is made up of enumerators, reserve enumerators, team supervisors, and census area supervisors.

Enumerators will be easily identifiable by their uniforms with the PSA logo and ID cards containing their picture, name, designation, address, and signatures of enumerator.

The signature of Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mara, national statistician and civil registrar general, is located at the bottom.

Residents can verify the legitimacy of enumerators by contacting PSA offices or consulting barangay officials.

Enumerators will use a "tablet" or computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) for data collection that will be used from July 15 to September 16, 2024 (55 days).

Here's a breakdown of the enumerators assigned per province and city:

* Aklan - 618

* Antique - 395

* Capiz - 704

* Guimaras - 175

* Iloilo - 1,829

* Iloilo City - 333

* Negros Occidental - 1,993

* Bacolod City - 405

On December 27, 2024, the Office of the President will receive the barangay's population count, and the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) will receive the data files.

PSA encourages full public cooperation to ensure the success of the 2024 Popcen-CBMS. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)

