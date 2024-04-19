Razalan assumes leadership as the new director of Ippo

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) officially welcomed its new leader, Police Coronel Bayani M. Razalan, during a Turn-Over of Command Ceremony held at the Ilonggo Cops Covered Gym, Camp Francisco U Sumagasay, Sr., Sta. Barbara, Iloilo on Friday morning, April 19, 2024.

Razalan, who concurrently serves as the chief of the Regional Intelligence Division, expressed his commitment to leading Ippo towards achieving the goals of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas.

He acknowledged Police Colonel Ronaldo P. Palomo's accomplishments, particularly in the fight against illegal drugs, and requested the continued support and cooperation of the Ilonggo police force.

Palomo was dismissed after a successful tenure marked by significant operational achievements and strategic initiatives.

Palomo was recognized for his devotion and leadership by Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, through Police Brigadier General Archival D. Macala, deputy regional director for administration.

During his tenure, IPPO witnessed a tangible reduction in crime incidents.

No significant security breaches occurred during critical events such as the 18th National Scout Jamboree in Passi City, All Saints' and All Souls' Days, the Yuletide Season, and Holy Week.

Palomo spearheaded numerous high-impact programs, including the Bida (Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan) Tour De Iloilo, Motoronda Squad, Project Hakus (Hatagan Atensyon ang Kabataan aton Ulikdan kag Suportahan), Ilonggo Cops Light 2023, Oplan Cross (Community Response Operation for Safety and Security), Bantay Dagat Capability Enhancement Training, and Bay Watch Team.

Palomo recognized the importance of community engagement as a cornerstone of effective policing.

He implemented various outreach programs, like Project Anak (Atipanon Naton Ang Kabataan), gift-giving initiatives, livelihood training, blood donation drives, and medical missions.

Palomo begins his new career by expressing gratitude to the Iloilo Provincial Government, local leaders, the Ilonggo community, and the IPPO for their unwavering support throughout his service.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Virigil Ibardozaga led the invocation, while Police Colonel Winston de Belen read the termination and designation orders.

Palomo thanked everyone for supporting his programs and initiatives and was temporarily transferred to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit-Western Visayas while awaiting his new assignment.

He said the dismissal was part of a career development plan, but the PRO-Western Visayas leadership has not given him a replacement position yet.

Palomo served as a police officer for a year, a month, and 22 days, while both officers were part of the 1998 Kabalikat Class of the Philippine National Police Academy.

Razalan's designation to IPPO is Officer-in-Charge, pending submission of PRO-Western Visayas' recommendation of three Police Colonels to Iloilo Governor Defensor, Jr. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)