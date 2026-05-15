Regional, provincial 'most wanted' men arrested in Iloilo

POLICE arrested two of the region’s most wanted individuals in separate operations Wednesday, May 13, 2026, as part of an intensified crackdown on crimes against women and children in Western Visayas.

In Barotac Nuevo, a tracker team apprehended a 26-year-old man identified only as alias Pilo in Barangay Tabuc Suba.

Pilo, ranked as the fifth most wanted person in the region, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 6 in Dumangas on August 1, 2021, with a recommended bail of P72,000 for each case.

Meanwhile, at 7:25 p.m. the same day, operatives from the San Enrique Municipal Police Station served a warrant to the province’s third most wanted person at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Passi City.

The suspect, identified as alias Den, 62, a farmer and widower from San Enrique, was already in detention when the warrant for three counts of acts of lasciviousness was served. The charges are in relation to the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The Family Court in Dumangas issued Den's warrant on May 13, setting bail at P180,000 for each count.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office 6, said the operations underscore the command's priority to protect vulnerable sectors.

“This successful operation reflects our firm commitment to protecting women, children, and other vulnerable members of our communities,” Ligan said. “No matter how long it takes, we will continue to pursue individuals facing criminal charges and make sure they answer before the law.”

Pilo is currently held at the Barotac Nuevo police station, while Den remains in the custody of the Passi City jail pending court turnover. (Leo Solinap)