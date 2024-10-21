Region’s most wanted persons arrested in Iloilo, Roxas City

Police operatives in Western Visayas arrested two of the region’s most wanted individuals on October 19, 2024, for their involvement in rape cases.

The operations led to the capture of the rank four and rank eight most wanted persons in Roxas City and Iloilo City, respectively.

Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) Director, Police Colonel Kim Legada, also recognized the officers' efforts, specifically those from ICPS 7.

"Congratulations to our dedicated operatives for their relentless efforts in making our communities safer. To those who continue to defy the law and evade justice, know that we are coming for you. Surrender now before it's too late,” Legada said.

Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, praised the continuous efforts to reduce crime by apprehending wanted persons.

There are still remaining wanted persons in the region and we wanted to accounted them. With their arrests, we expect that our crime incidents will also decrease,” Wanky said.

Wany acknowledged the community's crucial role in locating and arresting the wanted persons during the campaign.

Alias Jimboy, 30, ranked as the region’s fourth most wanted person, was arrested in Barangay Lawaan, Roxas City, at around 1:05 p.m. He faces three counts of statutory rape and was apprehended under a warrant issued by the local court.

Jimboy, of Barangay Banica, Roxas City, was apprehended by personnel from the Roxas City Component Police Station (RCCPS), 1st Capiz Provincial Mobile Force Company (CPMFC), Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), Intelligence Unit, and Capiz Maritime Police Station.

Later that day, at approximately 3:10 p.m., alias Ed, 54, a farmer from Barangay Guihaman, Leganes, Iloilo, and ranked eighth in the region's most wanted list, was arrested by a joint team from Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 7 of ICPO and Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) - Western Visayas in Barangay Tanza Esperanza, City Proper District, Iloilo City.

Ed is facing five counts of rape by carnal knowledge, with no bail recommended. His arrest warrant was issued by Honorable Globert J. Justalero, Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 32, Iloilo City, on October 18.

The arrested individuals are now under police custody and will be presented to the respective courts for legal proceedings. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)