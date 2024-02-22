Residential electricity rates dip to P9.9652 in February 2024 billing

RESIDENTIAL electricity rates in Iloilo City have decreased to P9.9652 starting from the February 2024 billing cycle, as reported by More Power, an electricity utility provider in Iloilo City.

The electricity rate has decreased from P10.03628 to a new rate, impacting consumers' bills from February 18 to March 14, 2024.

Electricity rates have decreased due to various factors including changes in fuel prices, power generation costs, and regulatory actions. These factors play a significant role in influencing adjustments in electricity rates.

More Power has restated its dedication to community welfare by engaging in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, coinciding with the celebration of its fifth anniversary this month.

On February 20, More Power turned over a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to Barangay Boulevard in Molo District as part of their commitment to supporting waste management initiatives in the community.

Before the turnover, More Power organized a barangay meeting aimed at educating residents about proper waste segregation practices.

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed between More Power and Barangay Molo Boulevard in Molo District. The agreement, represented by Barangay Captain John Villanueva Sr., emphasizes the shared commitment to maintaining the MRF.

This discusses the importance of proper waste management practices for solid waste. It emphasizes the responsibilities involved in segregating, collecting, transporting, storing, treating and disposing of solid waste in an environmentally friendly

More Power, in partnership with volunteer groups, organized a coastal cleanup initiative in the Molo District, covering the area from San Juan to Molo Boulevard.

The goal of the initiative was to contribute to environmental conservation efforts

The company is notifying consumers that their hotline number, 033-323-6619, will be temporarily unavailable as they transfer lines to the New Control Center in Diversion.

However, alternative contact numbers are provided to ensure continued accessibility: 033-330-6673, 033-327-2985, and 09190720626

Additionally, consumers can reach out through the More Power Iloilo Facebook Page.

The company is apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the temporary unavailability of their services. They express appreciation for their customers' understanding as they work to improve their service delivery.

More Power is committed to providing reliable and affordable electricity to the communities it serves. They have implemented rate reduction and community-focused initiatives to contribute to the well-being of these communities. (SunStar Philippines)